Atascadero school board candidates discuss teacher retention, banned books 

Finding qualified special education teachers is becoming more difficult, according to the candidates for the Atascadero Unified School District board.

"Within our district, we have a high number of students that have [accommodation plans], and it is a massive challenge to make sure that we are meeting all of their needs," candidate and incumbent Matthew Pennon said at a forum on Sept. 30.

click to enlarge Photo By Libbey Hanson

FOR ALL STUDENTS Atascadero school board candidates discussed issues around teacher retention, banned books, and the district's Measure B school bond at a Sept. 30 forum.

Special education, among other topics ranging from book banning to school bonds, were discussed at the Sept. 30 forum, hosted by the American Association of University Women. With three open seats and five candidates, incumbents Pennon and Corinne Kuhnle, as well as newcomers Veronica DeCoster and Joey Arnold participated in the event, while Jodi M. Taylor was absent.

Kuhnle said that special education has been a challenge in Atascadero and other districts throughout the state.

"Special education teachers, speech therapists—they are in demand, and we are trying to fulfill those seats," she said.

Arnold said he was not aware of this issue but related it to potential issues with funding allocations.

"It's one of those things that maybe comes down to competitive salaries, and something that we would need to take a serious look at the budget," he said. "If we can't keep anybody here, then that certainly is alarming."

DeCoster said she wants to see more supportive policies for the educators than what the district already has.

"I think the district can do a better job of supporting staff and putting policies in place to be followed when there's a problem in one of the classrooms," she said.

As a current school board member, Pennon said he has seen the number of these educators dwindle.

"We have become a district that is a training ground for teachers and for staff that go throughout the state, and that's something that we definitely need to address," he said.

Other discussion topics included banning books in school libraries.

DeCoster said she trusts the district librarian's discretion.

"Our district librarian has a master's degree in library science, she has years of training and experience that make her qualified to determine if a book is age and content appropriate for school," she said.

However, Arnold said he believes school literature has crossed lines.

"I believe some of the literature that is being approved has gotten a little outside what is appropriate," he said. "I am absolutely in favor of not allowing something in our school districts that goes too far one way, as far as you know, maybe pornographic."

Pennon disagreed.

"There's this new lie that is being spread throughout our nation—that there is pornography, that there are inappropriate books on our school campuses," he said. "And that is not true, and we need to call out these lies when they are being told to us, plain and simple."

Regarding Measure B, the district's school bond on the upcoming ballot, three of the candidates said they support the $110 million measure, while Arnold said he is neither for nor against it.

"As we approve and change and accept more students, we just need to make changes to stay up with their needs," Kuhnle said. "Plus, our vocational and career classes that we want to progress with."

Arnold wasn't so sure and said the district spends too much of taxpayers' dollars.

"In my opinion, we have a spending problem. We can't just spend money on frivolous things and then go ask the community to bail us out the things that we need," he said. "I do think we need to take a serious look at how we're moving forward." Δ