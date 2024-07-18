Art Center Morro Bay is offering summer art classes for kids 6 to 12 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF KATHLEEN HEIL

BIG PURPLE BUILDING After enrolling online, parents are encouraged to drop their kids off at Art Center Morro Bay to begin their summer art program.

Art Center Morro Bay is offering kids the opportunity to dig deeper and explore their creative side this summer with art classes.

“Every year we have a specific theme, but this year we’re going to leave it open-ended so that kids can learn the particular process of painting,” Art Center Morro Bay President Kathleen Heil told New Times.

Parents of children between the ages of 6 and 12 can sign up online at artcentermorrobay.org and enroll their children in workshops that Heil said encourage kids to gain confidence in exploring their creativity.

“I’m just amazed when I come across people and I ask, ‘Where is your area of creativity?’ and some people just don’t understand that,” she said. “We want to get these kids started young and let them see there’s different areas to explore and it can be a lifelong learning process. There’s always something new and different to learn, and they’re usually really eager at that stage to explore.”

Paired with two art teachers, Zoe and Kathryn, who Heil said are young and full of enthusiasm, students in the basic workshop will learn the difference between watercolor and acrylic painting with room to advance from there.

“So they start with that and then they learn what happens when you mix certain colors together,” she said. “But then another class is a mixed media class and they’re combining found objects and cardboard and recycled materials to make art.”

Heil said this is also a fabulous socializing opportunity for kids while on summer break and gives parents a few free hours.

Parents can choose between an array of options, including one-day classes that run on Fridays and have two sessions available—a morning session that runs from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. Parents can also opt their kids into a two-day program—either July 30 and Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon or Aug. 7 and 8 at the same time.

“We’re also trying to expose them to various things, to see that they really can make art from a lot of different things,” she said. “We’re trying to say, ‘Hey, you know, if you’re really good with pencil drawing, you can add color to it or you should try printing.’”

In previous years, Heil said, they have had local artists come and give demonstrations to the kids, such as a woman who showed the power of 3D printing and made items ranging from metal plates to potatoes.

Being a technical illustrator and artist herself, Heil said she thinks classes such as these are just as crucial to child development as traditional subject classes.

“I started out with essentially analytical geometry and then you go to the other end of art, where it’s not representational at all, it’s a matter of colors and shapes and opens the door for kids,” she said. “I think it’s so crucial, and a lot of schools aren’t offering art anymore because of their budget cuts.”





Fast facts

• Running through Aug. 25, the Cambria Center for Arts is showing the exhibit Here and Back again by Cambria artist Mauro Maressa highlighting his life in the world of animation and special effects. Beginning his passion for the arts by painting and sculpting, he used those skills to enhance his professional work as an animator. Community members can view his work, which ranges from 2D and 3D art to sculptures, for free. The art center also encourages community members to get involved and place ribbons on the art pieces they like the most. For more information, visit cambriaarts.org. ∆

Reach Staff Writer Samantha Herrera at [email protected].