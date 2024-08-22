A 2024 presidential election guide for SLO County voters 

click to enlarge

Get and stay informed this election season

With the general election bearing down on us, there’s so much at stake in our country. Although the tension is high in our presidential election, local races have a lot on the line as well—from culture war school board races and disruptive city council races to tax measures in what feels like a tight economy.

New Times wants to make sure you’re ready to vote on or before Nov. 5. Our goal is to keep you aware of what you need to know and how to inform yourself about the election. We also want to understand the issues that you believe are important to your communities. Below, you will find election resources, a link to voter registration information, a readers survey, and our coverage of the election (which will continue to get updated as we publish more stories. —Camillia Lanham editor





Voting in person? Find your polling place here .

You’ll find all local federal, state, school board, special district, and judicial races on the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s, and scroll to the bottom offor ballot measure information.for a list of state measures. Dive deeper into any local candidate’s campaign finances. Find congressional and state Senate and Assembly candidate financial information, as well as what’s spent on statewide ballot measures, on this

For all city-run races, you’ll need to visit their respective municipal election websites: Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Atascadero, and Paso Robles.

We want to hear what’s driving your local votes this year, what issues are important to your community, and what you think we should be covering as we count down toward the presidential election. Give us your thoughts by filling out this survey, email [email protected], or write a letter to the editor for publication and send it to [email protected].





New Times election coverage



August 22, 2024





August 22, 2024



August 8, 2024

August 1, 2024



August 1, 2024



July 25, 2024



June 6, 2024



March 24, 2024



May 23, 2024



May 16, 2024



March 24, 2024



Voter Information Calendar



Sept. 21, 2024

Ballots are mailed to military and overseas voters

Oct.7, 2024

County Voter Information Guides are mailed - Sample Ballots, Measure Information, and other details included in the Guide

Oct. 7, 2024

Vote-by-Mail Ballots are mailed to every active registered voter in SLO County

Oct. 7, 2024

Atascadero Elections Office opens and the Elections Window at the SLO Elections Center opens

Oct. 8 - Nov. 5, 2024

Ballot drop box locations are open throughout SLO County

Oct. 21, 2024

Last day to register to vote in the November 5, 2024 General Election

Oct. 22 - Nov 5, 2024

Same-day (otherwise known as Conditional) Registration period - For any voter who missed the deadline to register; must be completed in person at the Elections Office (SLO or Atascadero). The Elections Office will confirm voter eligibility before counting Conditional Ballots.

Nov. 5, 2024 POLLS OPEN 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

ELECTION DAY - November 5, 2024

Nov. 12, 2024

Last day a ballot postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Elections Office can be counted.

Dec. 3, 2024

Mailed Ballot signature verification deadline - Deadline for Elections Office to verify signature match on incomparable or unsigned Vote-by-Mail identification envelopes

Nov. 6 - Dec. 5, 2024

Official Canvass of Vote - Registrar of Voters to certify election results - Certify election within 30 days (but can be sooner)

Dec. 13, 2024

Statement of the Vote - The final official elections results certified by the California Secretary of State

Dec. 17, 2024

County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors to declare the results of the November 5, 2024, General Election