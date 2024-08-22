Got a News Tip?
August 22, 2024

A 2024 presidential election guide for SLO County voters 

By
click to enlarge vote_2024.jpg

Get and stay informed this election season

With the general election bearing down on us, there’s so much at stake in our country. Although the tension is high in our presidential election, local races have a lot on the line as well—from culture war school board races and disruptive city council races to tax measures in what feels like a tight economy.


New Times wants to make sure you’re ready to vote on or before Nov. 5. Our goal is to keep you aware of what you need to know and how to inform yourself about the election. We also want to understand the issues that you believe are important to your communities. Below, you will find election resources, a link to voter registration information, a readers survey, and our coverage of the election (which will continue to get updated as we publish more stories.
—Camillia Lanham
editor

Check the status of your mail-in ballot

Voting in person? Find your polling place here.

click to enlarge voting_paper_icon.jpg
What’s on the ballot?

You’ll find all local federal, state, school board, special district, and judicial races on the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s candidate list, and scroll to the bottom of the county’s November 2024 elections page for ballot measure information. Go here for a list of state measures. Dive deeper into any local candidate’s campaign finances here. Find congressional and state Senate and Assembly candidate financial information, as well as what’s spent on statewide ballot measures, on this Secretary of State page.

For all city-run races, you’ll need to visit their respective municipal election websites: Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Atascadero, and Paso Robles.


click to enlarge voting_survey_icon.jpg
Readers voter survey

We want to hear what’s driving your local votes this year, what issues are important to your community, and what you think we should be covering as we count down toward the presidential election. Give us your thoughts by filling out this survey, email [email protected], or write a letter to the editor for publication and send it to [email protected].


New Times election coverage

01_hendrickson.jpg


August 22, 2024

Forever candidate: Donald Hedrick has run for office in the city of SLO since 2006



02_templeton_csd.jpg


August 22, 2024

Templeton CSD elections nixed again due to lack of candidates




03_gb_vote.jpg

August 8, 2024

Grover Beach residents will vote on wastewater rates in the general election


04_election_surprises.jpg
August 1, 2024

Election surprises: SLO County residents tell us how they fell about recent events in the 2024 presidential race


05_ballot_measures.jpg

August 1, 2024

Ballot measures asks Cambrians to fund a new ambulance station




06_councilmember_recall.jpg

July 25, 2024

Councilmember recall headed for the ballot in Grover Beach




06_councilmember_recall.jpg

June 6, 2024

Grover H2O isn't giving up on recalling Councilmember Daniel Rushing



07_paso_road_tax.jpg

March 24, 2024

Paso Robles wants to extend its half-cent road tax past 2025




08_slo_opts_out.jpg

May 23, 2024

SLO County opts out of listing measure supporters and opponents on voter ballots



03_gb_vote.jpg

May 16, 2024

SLO County isn't moving forward with tax to fund transportation




09_atascadero.jpg

March 24, 2024

Atascadero considers local sales tax measure for November ballot




click to enlarge voting_calendar_icon.jpg
Voter Information Calendar

Sept. 21, 2024
Ballots are mailed to military and overseas voters

Oct.7, 2024
County Voter Information Guides are mailed - Sample Ballots, Measure Information, and other details included in the Guide

Oct. 7, 2024
Vote-by-Mail Ballots are mailed to every active registered voter in SLO County

Oct. 7, 2024
Atascadero Elections Office opens and the Elections Window at the SLO Elections Center opens

Oct. 8 - Nov. 5, 2024
Ballot drop box locations are open throughout SLO County

Oct. 21, 2024
Last day to register to vote in the November 5, 2024 General Election

Oct. 22 - Nov 5, 2024
Same-day (otherwise known as Conditional) Registration period - For any voter who missed the deadline to register; must be completed in person at the Elections Office (SLO or Atascadero). The Elections Office will confirm voter eligibility before counting Conditional Ballots.

Nov. 5, 2024 POLLS OPEN 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
ELECTION DAY - November 5, 2024

Nov. 12, 2024
Last day a ballot postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Elections Office can be counted.

Dec. 3, 2024
Mailed Ballot signature verification deadline - Deadline for Elections Office to verify signature match on incomparable or unsigned Vote-by-Mail identification envelopes

Nov. 6 - Dec. 5, 2024
Official Canvass of Vote - Registrar of Voters to certify election results  - Certify election within 30 days (but can be sooner)

Dec. 13, 2024
Statement of the Vote - The final official elections results certified by the California Secretary of State

Dec. 17, 2024
County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors to declare the results of the November 5, 2024, General Election

