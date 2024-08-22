A 2024 presidential election guide for SLO County voters 

[ { "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" }, { "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "15582119", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "15582122", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle 9 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "15582121", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
With the general election bearing down on us, there’s so much at stake in our country. Although the tension is high in our presidential election, local races have a lot on the line as well—from culture war school board races and disruptive city council races to tax measures in what feels like a tight economy.
For all city-run races, you’ll need to visit their respective municipal election websites: Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Atascadero, and Paso Robles.
We want to hear what’s driving your local votes this year, what issues are important to your community, and what you think we should be covering as we count down toward the presidential election. Give us your thoughts by filling out this survey, email [email protected], or write a letter to the editor for publication and send it to [email protected].
Sept. 21, 2024
Ballots are mailed to military and overseas voters
Oct.7, 2024
County Voter Information Guides are mailed - Sample Ballots, Measure Information, and other details included in the Guide
Oct. 7, 2024
Vote-by-Mail Ballots are mailed to every active registered voter in SLO County
Oct. 7, 2024
Atascadero Elections Office opens and the Elections Window at the SLO Elections Center opens
Oct. 8 - Nov. 5, 2024
Ballot drop box locations are open throughout SLO County
Oct. 21, 2024
Last day to register to vote in the November 5, 2024 General Election
Oct. 22 - Nov 5, 2024
Same-day (otherwise known as Conditional) Registration period - For any voter who missed the deadline to register; must be completed in person at the Elections Office (SLO or Atascadero). The Elections Office will confirm voter eligibility before counting Conditional Ballots.
Nov. 5, 2024 POLLS OPEN 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
ELECTION DAY - November 5, 2024
Nov. 12, 2024
Last day a ballot postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Elections Office can be counted.
Dec. 3, 2024
Mailed Ballot signature verification deadline - Deadline for Elections Office to verify signature match on incomparable or unsigned Vote-by-Mail identification envelopes
Nov. 6 - Dec. 5, 2024
Official Canvass of Vote - Registrar of Voters to certify election results - Certify election within 30 days (but can be sooner)
Dec. 13, 2024
Statement of the Vote - The final official elections results certified by the California Secretary of State
Dec. 17, 2024
County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors to declare the results of the November 5, 2024, General Election