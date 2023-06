click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF REBECCA WYER

SLO-based author Molly Wyer will hold a book launch event for her new novel, Californienne, at WineSneak on Saturday, July 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required, as wine and cheese will be available for guests.

WineSneak is located at 4468 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Visit https://lu.ma/0g4i81nj to register for the event.