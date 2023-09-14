Wine Country Theatre presents She Loves Me in Paso Robles 

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center will host Wine Country Theatre's latest production, She Loves Me, scheduled to premiere on Friday, Sept. 22. Performances of this romantic musical will run through Sunday, Oct. 1.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Wine Country Theatre

The show follows two combative co-workers at an elegant perfumery who constantly butt heads while on the job. Both clerks unknowingly become pen pals with one another through a lonely hearts column in a newspaper. If the plot sounds familiar, it might be because the musical is based on the 1931 play Parfumerie, which also inspired the 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner starring James Stewart and the 1998 Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan film You've Got Mail.

Tickets to the show are available at the door or in advance at my805tix.com and are nonrefundable. Admission ranges between $18 and $35, and all ages are welcome. No outside food or drinks are allowed, but wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase (must be 21 years of age or older to purchase wine or beer, ID required).

For more info on the production and other upcoming shows presented by Wine Country Theatre, visit winecountrytheatre.com.

Performances of She Loves Me will be held in the Berg Auditorium of the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ