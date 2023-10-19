Got a News Tip?
October 19, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Wilderness 

BETRAYED Liv (Jenna Coleman, standing left) discovers her husband, Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, seated far right), is having an affair with his co-worker, Cara (Ashley Benson, standing left), unbeknownst to her boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour, squatting center), in the psychological thriller TV series Wilderness, streaming on Amazon Prime.
  • Courtesy Photo By Kailey Schwerman/prime Uk
  • BETRAYED Liv (Jenna Coleman, standing left) discovers her husband, Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, seated far right), is having an affair with his co-worker, Cara (Ashley Benson, standing left), unbeknownst to her boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour, squatting center), in the psychological thriller TV series Wilderness, streaming on Amazon Prime.
What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

This six-part series from Amazon follows British newlyweds Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) as they start their new lives in New York. Things seem perfect: Will is busy at work, Liv is keeping house and trying to be a supportive partner. Things turn when Liv stumbles upon some text messages that more than suggest Will is up to no good with another woman.

After a confession, Will proposes a road trip across the USA to help mend their marital wounds, but Liv has more than just a journey to reunite in mind. When Will's coworker, Cara (Ashley Benson), and her beau, Garth (Eric Balfour), show up in Yosemite while Liv and Will are there, Liv's plan soon turns messy, and everything begins to unravel.

Will is wholly unlikeable while equally charming, a snake who continues to shed his skin and arise anew. Liv is sympathetic to a point but also becomes a monster in her own right. The series is a compelling ride that turns one trick after the next and makes the audience wonder who and what they're rooting for. (six 42- to 58-min. episodes) ∆

