September 14, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Who is Erin Carter? 

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad) is a British ex-pat living in Barcelona with her husband and daughter when her mysterious past comes back to endanger her happy life, in Netflix's Who Is Erin Carter?
  • MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad) is a British ex-pat living in Barcelona with her husband and daughter when her mysterious past comes back to endanger her happy life, in Netflix's Who Is Erin Carter?
What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad), a British substitute teacher living in Spain, has a quiet life. Her Spanish husband, Jordi (Sean Teale), treats Erin's young daughter, Harper (Indica Watson), like she is his own. Erin's hoping to get hired at the school full time; she loves her simple life. But one fateful evening, she and Harper find themselves in a grocery store during a robbery, and Erin is forced to protect herself, singlehandedly thwarting the stickup and bringing unwanted attention and enemies from her past.

Created by Jack Lothian (Shameless, The Halcyon, Strikes Back, Doc Martin), the seven-part action mystery slowly unwinds as we discover Carter's violent past and where she and her daughter come from. The premise is tried and true—someone living a modest life when her past comes back to bite her, someone who seems mild-mannered but wields deadly skills.

Even though the story unwinds at an unhurried pace, the action keeps coming and the tension builds. I was invested in the story and characters from the start, and I wanted to see where it was going. It's the epitome of a bingeable series, and I would not be mad if Lothian found a way to bring this character back. (seven approximately 50-min. episodes) Δ

