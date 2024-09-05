Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 05, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Werewolf antics take center stage during the Great American Melodrama's new show 

By

The Great American Melodrama in Oceano presents its production of Werewolf of Arroyo Grande, which opens on Friday, Sept. 13. Upcoming performances of the new original show are scheduled to run at the theater through Saturday, Nov. 9.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY STEVE E. MILLER
  • File Photo By Steve E. Miller

According to the Melodrama's website, the play follows a man who relocates to the Village of Arroyo Grande to open a nut-centric fast food restaurant. He eventually discovers that the small town is being terrorized by a horrifying werewolf. The nutty protagonist and his neighbors must band together to defeat the creature and restore peace in their town.

Thirty minutes prior to each performance, the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar opens for attendees to enjoy and reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks. The snack bar's menu includes popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, soda, beer, and more.

General admission to the play ranges between $32 and $38, with discounts available for children (ages 12 and under), students (ages 13 to 18), seniors (ages 62 and older), and active and retired military.

Tickets can be purchased online at americanmelodrama.com or in person at the Great American Melodrama's box office, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m., and every Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

To find out more about the theater and its lineup of shows, visit americanmelodrama.com. After the show's run ends, the Melodrama's 2024 season will conclude with The Holiday Extravaganza, scheduled to open on Friday, Nov. 15, and run through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The Holiday Extravaganza is an annual tradition at the Melodrama and features a wintry yet ultimately heartwarming retelling of A Christmas Carol, which is followed by a fractured fairy tale opera parody and the Melodrama's signature holiday vaudeville review.

Call (805) 489-2499 for additional details. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Burley Thistles led by local Easton Everett releases debut album on Sept. 7 in Frog and Peach Read More

  2. Cuesta College showcases works of nine Mexican artists living on the border of San Diego and Tijuana Read More

  3. Little Women Read More

  4. All-day music festival Twang N Bang comes to Liquid Gravity on Sept. 1 Read More

  5. The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat is bighearted melodrama streaming on Hulu Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation