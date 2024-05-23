click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Pixar Animation Studios And Walt Disney Pictures

ELECTRIC LOVE Left alone on a trashed Earth, garbage collection robot WALL-E (voiced by Ben Burtt) meets a visiting robot and embarks on an adventure, in WALL-E, screening at The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo.

What's it rated? G

When? 2008

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo on Saturday, May 25 (1:30, 4;15, 7, and 9:30 p.m.), Sunday, May 26 (1:30, 4:15, and 7 p.m.), and Monday, May 27 (7:15 p.m.)

WALL-E appeared on-screen in 2008, and I remember it as a time where everyone was absolutely obsessed, enthralled, and in love with the little robot, his tinny voice, and the love story that unfolded on-screen. It felt like a new era for Pixar, and that nostalgia is back on the big screen for three days.

WALL-E is a trash collecting little cutie who resides on the now uninhabitable Earth in the 29th century. Consumerism finally destroyed our home planet, and it is WALL-E's solitary job to sort out all of our leftover Amazon boxes and fast fashion refuse left behind. Suddenly EVE shows up from a spacecraft and WALL-E can't help but fall in love. When WALL-E shows her a new find, a seedling, EVE can't process it and goes into standby mode. When she is taken away, WALL-E is sure he must save her and causes a ton of havoc trying to do so.

This film certainly played on repeat in my household after its release on video, but it's so darn cute I never mind watching it again. Hopefully a new generation will get to enjoy it as a classic in the years to come. (98 min.) Δ