Upcoming workshop invites public to create their own glass ice cream bowls 

Glasshead Studio in Atascadero will hold a fused glass ice cream bowl workshop on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants of the class will create their own eight-sided fused glass bowls using triangular shaped glass in various colors.

Admission to join the workshop is $75, which includes all required materials to complete the project. To find out more about the event, call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com. Glasshead Studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ