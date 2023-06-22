Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 22, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Upcoming workshop invites public to create their own glass ice cream bowls 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA R. FALK
  • Photo Courtesy Of Lisa R. Falk

Glasshead Studio in Atascadero will hold a fused glass ice cream bowl workshop on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants of the class will create their own eight-sided fused glass bowls using triangular shaped glass in various colors.

Admission to join the workshop is $75, which includes all required materials to complete the project. To find out more about the event, call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com. Glasshead Studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Read More

  2. Smartless: On The Road Read More

  3. New solo exhibit in Nipomo highlights seascapes by Rich Brimer Read More

  4. SLOMA receives grant funding for April Banks collaboration and Second Saturday events Read More

  5. Santa Barbara native and Hollywood actor Timothy James Bottoms releases The Pier, a childhood memoir Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation