Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

July 11, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Trigger Warning 

By
click to enlarge REVENGE-ISH When Parker (Jessica Alba, left) learns her father has died, she returns home to discover a criminal conspiracy that she's uniquely skilled to dismantle, in Trigger Warning, streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • REVENGE-ISH When Parker (Jessica Alba, left) learns her father has died, she returns home to discover a criminal conspiracy that she's uniquely skilled to dismantle, in Trigger Warning, streaming on Netflix.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Mouly Surya (Fiksi, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts) directs this by-the-numbers mystery action flick about military special operator Parker (Jessica Alba), who on a mission in Syria gets a call from Jesse (Mark Webber), her ex-lover and hometown's sheriff, who informs her that her father, bar owner Harry Calvo (Alejandro De Hoyes), has been killed in a mining accident, setting the improbable tone for this deeply contrived story about a conspiracy involving Jesse's asshole brother, Elvis (Jake Weary), and their corrupt senator father, Ezekiel Swann (Anthony Michael Hall, apparently in need of a paycheck).

It's basically 1980s-style straight-to-video dumbassery all the way through, but I guess Alba wanted to try her hand at action. The script was apparently pitched as a female-led mashup of First Blood (1982) and John Wick (2014) but comes nowhere near either of those films at depicting drama, action, or any real stakes. Alba's made a lot of mediocre films during her career, and this one's right down there scraping the bottom.

If you're in the mood for cliché-riddled dialog, a predictable plot, and uninspired performances by actors who seem to recognize they're in a dumpster fire, it's free for the viewing with your Netflix subscription. (106 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini Read More

  2. Moonshiner Collective plays another "Under the Moon" concert on July 6, at Tooth & Nail Winery Read More

  3. Mid-July marks the debut of the Great American Melodrama's Gunsmokin' in Oceano Read More

  4. Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1 Read More

  5. Daddio is an engrossing talkfest Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation