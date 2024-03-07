Transgender artist Cobi Moules combines 19th century landscape, sci-fi in new Cuesta exhibit 

There's a shiny glittery relationship between the 1980s cult-classic horror film The Blob and 19th century landscape paintings.

Illustrating that connection is the goal of Cobi Moules' latest art exhibit, The Showering of Sparkling Bits, currently up at the Harold J. Miossi Gallery at Cuesta Community College.

"It's a reflection of the way I move through the world," Moules said. "I wanted to combine that with this very foundational type of imagery."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cobi Moules

PERSONAL PERCEPTION Transmasculine artist Cobi Moules said he is excited for other queer people to see his works in The Showering of Sparkling Bits exhibit.

The exhibit—put on in collaboration with the GALA Pride and Diversity Center—will run at the gallery until March 15. The exhibit aims to offer insight into the transgender male artist's unique worldview and reflect on what it means to be queer in America.

"It's important to show that there is some shiny resonance between these two very different concepts," Moules said. "I wanted to blend that pop-culture cult-classic film with conservative paintings and views."

The Pennsylvania-based artist said he took inspiration from historical landscape painting artists like Albert Bierstadt and Thomas Moran to showcase rolling hills and beautiful sunsets. From there, he combined amorphous glittery-filled sculptures on and around those paintings, taking direct inspiration from the practical effects in the horror films he grew up watching.

"Those horror movies like The Blob were very impactful on me and the rest of society growing up in the '80s because they represented not just our desire for something weird and abstract, but also a way to attach our anxiety to something that wasn't in our day-to-day reality," Moules said.

Moules said he intended to engage specifically with the destructive tendencies of conservative ideology and its impact on LGBTQ-plus people or those outside the cisgender-white norm.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Cobi Moules

CREATIVE CROSSOVER Landscape paintings and schlocky sci-fi themes cross over in several pieces featured in Cobi Moules' The Showering of Sparkling Bits exhibit.

"There's this idea that you—as an American—are obligated to view the world a certain way and be a certain way and fit in," he said. "There is this horror that a lot of people face daily."

In that horror, however, Moules found an odd sense of relatability to the titular blob-something he hopes other LGBTQ-plus people might see as well.

"After rewatching that movie a few years ago, I had this revelation that there was a lot of stuff you could take away from the movie as a queer person," he said. "There's this interesting crossover of the sometimes unknown nature of one's queer body and that journey to figure out who you are."

One of the impactful parts for him was the idea that within an amorphous blob, there was beauty in its lack of shape and its push to become some kind of "true" form.

"I've chatted with some queer folk since it's been up, and they seem to resonate with the exhibit," Moules said. "I've even had some of them come up to me and say they went back and watched the movie after seeing the exhibit and started to notice some of the stuff that inspired me to create the whole thing."

The Showering of Sparkling Bits isn't only for those who are queer or outside the cisgender-heterosexual norms of society.

"It's not set in stone what it's supposed to be—kind of like the movie itself, where now it's viewed as this cheesy '80s horror movie with bad effects, but back then it was a big deal and scary to us," Moules said. "It's open-ended, make of it what you will but know that there is somewhat a reason I decided to combine the concepts."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cobi Moules

AWESOME EXHIBIT Combining aspects of the classic horror film The Blob and 19th-century landscape painting, artist Cobi Moules invites viewers to reflect on their identity in the current exhibit at the Harold J. Miossi Gallery at Cuesta College.

Harold J. Miossi Gallery Curator Timothy Stark said one of his goals in bringing Moules in was to offer queer representation in the local art scene—regardless of what people's takeaways end up being.

"I've known Cobi for a long time, so when I had a chance to reach out for outside-the-box artists for shows, I knew he would be perfect, especially in our current societal climate," Stark said. "What he is speaking about is important, especially for people in SLO to hear."

Stark said working with Moules gave the gallery the chance to represent someone outside the norms of who they had before.

"For an organization like ours, it's really important to us and me to lead the way in offering an experience like this," he said. "For one group—the actual queer and transgender individuals out there—it's important to see themselves represented in local art, and for the other group, cis people, it's important to understand art from that perspective."

Stark and Moules said they hope The Showering of Sparkling Bits will get people thinking about their journeys through society—whether conventional or strange—and how that reflects in their day-to-day expression.

"How do you perceive yourself within that American ideal while also being outside of it?" Stark said. "It's the bizarre oddity of American culture that I feel this exhibit explores extremely well." Δ

Staff Writer Adrian Vincent Rosas is rewatching The Blob. Reach him at [email protected].