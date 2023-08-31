Through the Eyes of a Monarch features art highlighting the beauty of one of the Central Coast's well-traveled butterflies 

Everyone views a journey differently.

Whether in how they take it—by land, air, or sea—or who they take it with—friends, family, or by themselves, no one entirely experiences the same thing when they travel.

So what happens when a call goes out to describe the journey of the Western monarch butterfly through art?

According to Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA) Executive Director Kristin Howland, you get Through the Eyes of a Monarch.

"The theme of this exhibit spoke to me immediately since there are so many ways to interpret the journey as an artist," she said. "Highlighting the [journey] and plight of the Western monarch butterfly through art seemed like a wonderful way to connect not only with the art community but our community [on the Central Coast] as a whole."

ART ADVENTURE The Western monarch butterfly's journey across the California coast will be on display at The Bunker starting Sept. 1 in pieces like Wildfires and the Monarch Butterfly by artist James Dietze.

The exhibit will show at The Bunker in San Luis Obispo from Sept. 1 to 30, featuring a variety of artistic interpretations of the butterfly's journey.

"The art we are planning to have featured is simply beautiful, inspirational, and thought-provoking," Howland said. "I hope that viewers will walk away inspired by the art to make a difference in the choices they make daily."

Pieces featured in the gallery include art from people across the Central Coast. Since July of this year, the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council has worked alongside a team to jury submissions and prepare for the gallery's opening event on Sept. 1.

In addition to having their works featured at The Bunker, selected artists will also be able to earn a commission should their work be purchased by any visitors.

Those artists can also choose to have a portion of their profit contribute to either CCSPA or the Western Monarch Trail to help maintain the habitats that the butterflies migrate through.

Howland said that the Western monarch as been the recent subject of concern for local environmental causes as it continues to be plagued by climate and human impact.

PISMO PROTECTION Through the Eyes of a Monarch features artistic takes on the journey of the Western monarch butterfly—one that often leads them to rest in spots like the Pismo State Beach Monarch Preserve.

"The monarch has been in the news quite a bit lately with populations and habitat dwindling for both Eastern and Western monarchs," she said.

In addition to these recent revelations, Howland says historically the butterfly has been subject to challenges beyond its control.

According to Howland, the Western monarch population has declined more than 99 percent since the 1990s. She said the primary cause of this decline was rooted in the climate impact of its coastal migration sites, which have dwindled in tandem with the butterfly population.

"Monarchs leave coastal sites in early spring to seek food, reproduce, and escape predators and disease," she said. "Safe migration paths with plentiful nectar, breeding habitats, and milkweed plants are essential to their survival and success."

The Central Coast has several spots that are home to the Western monarch butterfly, but no spot compares to the Pismo State Beach Monarch Grove, according to Howland.

"Historically SLO County alone has as many as 55 sites, including one of the largest populations of monarchs at this site in Pismo," she said. "The 2022 Thanksgiving count total for Western monarchs overall reached 335,000—SLO County hosted a minimum of 135,000 of that population."

Fittingly enough, Howland mused, the Pismo Reserve served as the primary source of influence for many of the pieces submitted, as its towering trees produced the perfect lighting to catch the butterflies throughout the season.

She, alongside the artists featured, is hopeful that Through the Eyes of a Monarch, people across the Central Coast will recognize the monarch as a priority.

"Climate change, pesticide use, and loss of habitat are just a few of the many contributing factors to the issues we face in protecting these ecosystems," Howland said. "[While] we had an increase in [population] numbers last year ... there is still a lot of work to do to mitigate the issues not just the monarch is facing but all pollinators are facing."

Through the Eyes of a Monarch won't be the only event celebrating and bringing attention to butterflies' journey.

The Mariposa Festival—taking place Sept. 14 at the Downtown SLO Farmers Market—will feature a celebration of the Central Coast, Hispanic heritage, and the Western monarch.

FLOWER POWER The Western monarch butterfly faces challenges from the climate and humanity, and events like Through the Eyes of a Monarch are designed to shine a light on how important habitat protection is.

"The monarch butterfly is deeply connected to Hispanic folklore culture," Howland explained. "It is a symbol of dignity and resilience that is said to carry the souls of ancestors visiting from the afterlife."

CCSPA is also planning its fourth annual Butterfly Ball at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo on Oct. 14. Howland said the event will feature live music, dinner, dance performances, and, most importantly, a bounty of information on butterflies.

The more people can learn about the Western monarch and, the challenges it faces, the more people will understand why it's important to showcase the beauty in the journey it undertakes every season.

"We hope that telling the story of the monarch through art will allow current and new audiences to have a deeper understanding and in turn connect with the species and the challenges they face," Howland said. "We can create habitats in our backyards ... purchase food and produce from pollinator-friendly farms ... not use pesticides and other harmful chemicals ... advocate for funding to preserve habitats along the migration path, or raise awareness through art." Δ

