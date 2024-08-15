Three authors discuss their books during fundraiser in Arroyo Grande 

Proceeds from an upcoming author event and wine reception at Talley Vineyards in Arroyo Grande will go toward local scholarships for women. On Sunday, Aug. 18, Chapter VN of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Association) will host An Evening with Authors at the winery, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Wendelin Van Draanen

The reception's keynote speaker is local author Wendelin Van Draanen. Mystery novelist Tony Piazza and prolific cartoonist and author Leigh Rubin will also discuss their works during the event. Books from all three authors will be available for sale as well.

Admission to the fundraiser ranges between $50 (pre-sale) and $60 (at the door). Entry to the reception includes wine tastings, appetizers, and more. There will also be live music and silent auction. For more info on the fundraiser, email [email protected]. Talley Vineyards is located at 3031 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Δ