Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 15, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Three authors discuss their books during fundraiser in Arroyo Grande 

By

Proceeds from an upcoming author event and wine reception at Talley Vineyards in Arroyo Grande will go toward local scholarships for women. On Sunday, Aug. 18, Chapter VN of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Association) will host An Evening with Authors at the winery, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF WENDELIN VAN DRAANEN
  • File Photo Courtesy Of Wendelin Van Draanen

The reception's keynote speaker is local author Wendelin Van Draanen. Mystery novelist Tony Piazza and prolific cartoonist and author Leigh Rubin will also discuss their works during the event. Books from all three authors will be available for sale as well.

Admission to the fundraiser ranges between $50 (pre-sale) and $60 (at the door). Entry to the reception includes wine tastings, appetizers, and more. There will also be live music and silent auction. For more info on the fundraiser, email [email protected]. Talley Vineyards is located at 3031 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Guit with it when country guitarist and singer Junior Brown plays BarrelHouse Brewing on Aug. 11 Read More

  2. Trap is preposterous fun Read More

  3. Morro Bay artist Kirk Psenner connects with his younger self through sculpture Read More

  4. Three-time New Times Music Award-winner Sadie Jasper releases Her Kingdom Come on July 19 Read More

  5. Reggae act Rebelution plays Avila Beach on Aug. 7 Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation