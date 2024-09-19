click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Ucla Film & Television In Association With The Bfi, The Film Foundation, Itv Global Entertainment, And Park Circus

POSSESSED SHOES Moira Shearer stars as Victoria Page, a dancer torn between her desire to become a prima ballerina and the man she loves, in the 1948 Academy Award-winning classic, The Red Shoes, screening at The Palm Theatre.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? Saturday through Sunday, Sept. 21-22, at 4 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo

Hans Christian Anderson knew how to spin a cautionary yarn, and this movie of the same name is no different. Is art worth dying for? Vicky Page (Moira Shearer) is a talented young ballerina when she meets Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook).

After attending a performance of Hearts on Fire by Lermontov's ballet company, he invites her to a rehearsal. Also at that rehearsal is Julian Craster, a music student who wrote the score to Hearts on Fire and has recently been hired by Lermontov. Recognizing her talent in rehearsal, Lermontov hires Vicky to star in his new touring ballet The Red Shoes. What comes is a film chock-full of gorgeous dancers and dancing. Even a slight lover of ballet will be thrilled.

The story, however, darkens. As Julian and Vicky grow together as they work and secretly begin a romance, Lermontov's jealousy and desire for Vicky grows overwhelming, and he soon puts his power to work to get Vicky. What will Vicky choose—life with her true love or the chance to dance her way into career greatness?

The story carries the right amount of tragedy and torture alongside its beautiful dance pieces. Old-movie fans, this is a winner! (135 min.) ∆