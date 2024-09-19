[ { "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" }, { "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "15582119", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "15582122", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle 9 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "15582121", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
What's it rated? Not rated
When? Saturday through Sunday, Sept. 21-22, at 4 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.
Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo
Hans Christian Anderson knew how to spin a cautionary yarn, and this movie of the same name is no different. Is art worth dying for? Vicky Page (Moira Shearer) is a talented young ballerina when she meets Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook).
After attending a performance of Hearts on Fire by Lermontov's ballet company, he invites her to a rehearsal. Also at that rehearsal is Julian Craster, a music student who wrote the score to Hearts on Fire and has recently been hired by Lermontov. Recognizing her talent in rehearsal, Lermontov hires Vicky to star in his new touring ballet The Red Shoes. What comes is a film chock-full of gorgeous dancers and dancing. Even a slight lover of ballet will be thrilled.
The story, however, darkens. As Julian and Vicky grow together as they work and secretly begin a romance, Lermontov's jealousy and desire for Vicky grows overwhelming, and he soon puts his power to work to get Vicky. What will Vicky choose—life with her true love or the chance to dance her way into career greatness?
The story carries the right amount of tragedy and torture alongside its beautiful dance pieces. Old-movie fans, this is a winner! (135 min.) ∆