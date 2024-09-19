Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 19, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Red Shoes 

By
click to enlarge POSSESSED SHOES Moira Shearer stars as Victoria Page, a dancer torn between her desire to become a prima ballerina and the man she loves, in the 1948 Academy Award-winning classic, The Red Shoes, screening at The Palm Theatre. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA FILM &amp; TELEVISION IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE BFI, THE FILM FOUNDATION, ITV GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, AND PARK CIRCUS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Ucla Film & Television In Association With The Bfi, The Film Foundation, Itv Global Entertainment, And Park Circus
  • POSSESSED SHOES Moira Shearer stars as Victoria Page, a dancer torn between her desire to become a prima ballerina and the man she loves, in the 1948 Academy Award-winning classic, The Red Shoes, screening at The Palm Theatre.
blastfromthepast.png

What's it rated? Not rated

When? Saturday through Sunday, Sept. 21-22, at 4 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre of San Luis Obispo

Hans Christian Anderson knew how to spin a cautionary yarn, and this movie of the same name is no different. Is art worth dying for? Vicky Page (Moira Shearer) is a talented young ballerina when she meets Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook).

After attending a performance of Hearts on Fire by Lermontov's ballet company, he invites her to a rehearsal. Also at that rehearsal is Julian Craster, a music student who wrote the score to Hearts on Fire and has recently been hired by Lermontov. Recognizing her talent in rehearsal, Lermontov hires Vicky to star in his new touring ballet The Red Shoes. What comes is a film chock-full of gorgeous dancers and dancing. Even a slight lover of ballet will be thrilled.

The story, however, darkens. As Julian and Vicky grow together as they work and secretly begin a romance, Lermontov's jealousy and desire for Vicky grows overwhelming, and he soon puts his power to work to get Vicky. What will Vicky choose—life with her true love or the chance to dance her way into career greatness?

The story carries the right amount of tragedy and torture alongside its beautiful dance pieces. Old-movie fans, this is a winner! (135 min.) ∆

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Thirteen-time Grammy Award-winner Bonnie Raitt plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 18 Read More

  2. SLO Rep celebrates 20 years of the Ubu's Other Shoe staged-reading series Read More

  3. Burley Thistles led by local Easton Everett releases debut album on Sept. 7 in Frog and Peach Read More

  4. Beetlejuice Read More

  5. Robert Plant and Allison Krauss play Vina Robles Amphitheatre Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation