PERFECTLY AWFUL Nicole Kidman stars as Greer Garrison Winbury, the controlling matriarch of a family of rich jerks, in The Perfect Couple, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Uber rich power couple Greer (Nicole Kidman) and Tag (Leiv Schreiber) seem to have it all—a sprawling estate on Nantucket, healthy grown children, booming careers, and more money than God. Perfection cracks quickly, though, when their son Benji's (Billy Howle) impending wedding weekend takes a dark turn with the death of maid of honor Merritt (Meghann Fahy), in the waters outside of the family compound. It's clear that Merritt didn't just take a swim that turned deadly, and soon everyone is under suspicion.

Tag is becoming more and more unhinged and reckless in his drinking spats, their son Thomas (Jack Reynor) seems to have some deep dark secrets of his own, and matriarch Greer can hardly hide her disdain for all of them, Merritt and bride-to-be Amelia (Eve Hewson) in particular.

The tale that's spun is the messy sort of soap opera drama that we've seen on-screen before with shows like Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects. If watching rich people be terrible to each other strikes your fancy, then this series was made just for you. It's also an intriguing whodunit that had me guessing till the end. (six 42- to 63-min. episodes) ∆