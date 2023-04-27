click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Apple Studios

VANISHED After her husband disappears amid an FBI investigation, Hannah Michaels (Jennifer Garner, left) begins to form a relationship with her standoffish stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), as they search for answers, in The Last Thing He Told Me streaming on Apple TV Plus.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Apple TV PLUS

Jennifer Garner stars as Hannah, a successful artist who lives with her husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and stepdaughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), in Sausalito in a houseboat. Owen goes missing under mysterious circumstances, and on closer inspection, it seems his past may be messing with his present. Suddenly Hannah and Bailey are on a mission to find out who this person they both love actually is and what drove him into apparent hiding.

Bailey isn't exactly stoked with her stepmother of 14 months, and while Hannah tries to be a good support system, she's dealing with a teenager who's totally uninterested in forming bonds. Clues from Owen's past unfold quickly, and the two head off to Texas to track them down.

This is a seven-part miniseries based on Laura Dave's novel of the same name, and the first few episodes have proved to be intriguing. This is perfect for anyone who likes to watch a mystery unfold, so if you're a fan of series such as Big Little Lies or Sharp Objects, jump on board. This promises to take viewers on a twisty journey. (seven 37- to 45-min. episodes) Δ