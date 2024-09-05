Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 05, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Killer 

By
click to enlarge TEAM UP To battle a worse enemy, Paris detective, Sey (Omar Sy), joins forces with Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel), an assassin, in The Killer, streaming on Peacock. - COURTESY PHOTO BY CHRISTINE TAMALET/UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Courtesy Photo By Christine Tamalet/universal Pictures
  • TEAM UP To battle a worse enemy, Paris detective, Sey (Omar Sy), joins forces with Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel), an assassin, in The Killer, streaming on Peacock.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? R

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Peacock

Famed Hong Kong auteur John Woo (A Better Tomorrow, Hard Boiled, Face/Off, Mission Impossible II) directs this action flick (a remake of his 1989 film of the same name with Chow Yun-Fat in the lead) about Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel), a female assassin out to make amends for Jenn Clark (Diana Silvers), an American singer accidently blinded during a hit job.

Sam Worthington plays Finn, Zee's handler, and the two seem to have very different moral codes. Zee wants to know that the people she kills deserve killing. A moral hitwoman? Why not? Zee was supposed to kill everyone including witnesses, but by taking pity on Jenn, she's put herself in danger and put Paris detective Sey (Omar Sy) on her trail.

This is a John Woo film, so naturally well-choreographed violent mayhem ensues. Cue white doves in churches. As an action flick, it works and is a blast. Woo is a master of the genre, but I found the film rather nostalgic because he's got such a distinctive style it felt like I was watching an '80s film. Action flicks these days are grittier and the violence feels more realistic. Woo creates vicious poetry. At 77, he's still got it. (126 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Burley Thistles led by local Easton Everett releases debut album on Sept. 7 in Frog and Peach Read More

  2. Cuesta College showcases works of nine Mexican artists living on the border of San Diego and Tijuana Read More

  3. Werewolf antics take center stage during the Great American Melodrama's new show Read More

  4. Little Women Read More

  5. All-day music festival Twang N Bang comes to Liquid Gravity on Sept. 1 Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation