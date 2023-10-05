The Creator is a gorgeously filmed sci-fi story about what it means to be moral 

Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) directs this sci-fi adventure he co-wrote with Chris Weitz (Pinocchio, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, About a Boy) about a war pitting humanity against robots guided by artificial intelligence. It's 2065, 10 years after LA has been destroyed by a nuclear bomb allegedly sent by the AI The U.S. has since banned AI use and is now working to rid the planet of it in an area called New Asia, where humans are harboring the machines. The U.S. is racing to destroy the AI army before it can unleash a new secret weapon, which turns out to be Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), an android in the form of a child. (133 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of 20th Century Studios

SHIFTING ALLEGIANCE Joshua (John David Washington) is a soldier on the front lines in a war between humanity and an AI-guided robot army, but after setting out to find the enemy's secret weapon, he begins to question if he's on the right side, in The Creator, screening in local theaters.

Glen One might argue The Creator is derivative. On the surface, you might be thinking The Terminator franchise or Blade Runner, for instance, but in this case, the protagonists you end up rooting for are the machines. As I was watching the U.S. Army tearing up the New Asian countryside, it was like the Vietnam War all over again. Apocalypse Now, Casualties of War, and Platoon came to mind. The U.S. also has a Death Star-like weapon called Nomad, which hovers over New Asia, hunting for and bombing robot strongholds. Star Wars, anyone? John David Washington stars as Joshua, and as the film opens, he's undercover with a group of robots and his pregnant wife, Maya (Gemma Chan). He's supposed to call in a raid when he finds Nirmata, the secretive AI leader, but the U.S. comes early, leading to chaos and Joshua being separated from his wife. Hence, he's eventually tapped to find the new secret weapon, who has the power to control technology remotely. When we finally meet Alphie, I couldn't help but think of The Golden Child. Derivative? Maybe, but more like a mashup of a bunch of other terrific films.

Anna I think the most unbelievable part of this film is Joshua thinking that Maya would want anything to do with him after finding out he was an agent for the enemy. He comes to us a lost soul who has no interest in correcting anything ... until he hears that Maya may still be out there. In theory, it's sweet; in practicality, it's cuckoo. This is the journey, however, and it proves to be a compelling one. You'd be hard-pressed to not fall in love with Alphie as portrayed by Voyles. That kid's a charmer. With the perfect innocent face and the ability to emote, she's a force majeure. Even hardened and lost Joshua can't help but fall for the small thing he at first doesn't believe has feelings or thoughts, just programming. We also get to watch the incredible Allison Janney, who can't help but be excellent in her role as the tough commander who needs Joshua to help her finish the job.

Glen The acting is roundly excellent, but the film excels in part because it's so visually arresting. The cinematography by Greig Fraser and Oren Soffer is stunning, and the sets are incredible. Add in the seamless special effects, and this is a technical marvel.

Anna All around well done. This sort of sci-fi isn't always my thing, but The Creator was smart in its storytelling and pulled me in from the beginning. It may break your heart a little, but it's well worth the watch. Δ

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Comment at [email protected].