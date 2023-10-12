Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

October 12, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

The Bunker SLO holds Kickoff Celebration for OSAT 

By

In conjunction with the 25th annual Open Studios Art Tour (OSAT), the Bunker SLO is hosting the OSAT Kickoff Celebration on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Works by several artists featured in the tour—which runs Oct. 14, 15, 21, and 22 and various locations across SLO County—will be on display at the celebration, which will also include opportunities for guests to mingle with local artists and art patrons.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BUNKER SLO
  • File Photo Courtesy Of The Bunker Slo

Food from Baguette About It and Big Wave Sushi Bowls will be available for purchase during the Oct. 13 event, which will also include a live DJ set from Peaking Lights. Admission to the Kickoff Celebration is $20, and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com.

To find out more about this year's OSAT, hosted by the SLO County Arts Council, and view its full catalog of participating artists, visit slocountyarts.org/osat. The Bunker SLO is located at 810 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Nederlander Concerts and Vina Robles Amphitheatre host six big shows this week Read More

  2. Nunsense brings the laughs with musical comedy to SLO REP Theatre Read More

  3. Local libraries screen finalists in 26th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival Read More

  4. The Fly Read More

  5. Roots singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June plays Cuesta College on Oct. 4 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation