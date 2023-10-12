The Bunker SLO holds Kickoff Celebration for OSAT 

In conjunction with the 25th annual Open Studios Art Tour (OSAT), the Bunker SLO is hosting the OSAT Kickoff Celebration on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Works by several artists featured in the tour—which runs Oct. 14, 15, 21, and 22 and various locations across SLO County—will be on display at the celebration, which will also include opportunities for guests to mingle with local artists and art patrons.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of The Bunker Slo

Food from Baguette About It and Big Wave Sushi Bowls will be available for purchase during the Oct. 13 event, which will also include a live DJ set from Peaking Lights. Admission to the Kickoff Celebration is $20, and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com.

To find out more about this year's OSAT, hosted by the SLO County Arts Council, and view its full catalog of participating artists, visit slocountyarts.org/osat. The Bunker SLO is located at 810 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ