The Bikeriders 

What's it rated? R
When? 2023
Where's it showing? Peacock
Writer-director Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, Loving) helms this film based on Danny Lyon's 1968 book in which the college-educated photographer essentially embedded himself in the Midwestern motorcycle gang the Chicago Outlaws. Lyon's photo-rich book was inspired by Hunter S. Thompson's book Hell's Angels: A Strange and Terrible Saga. Nichols' film uses verbatim quotes Lyon collected for about 70 percent of its dialog.
This was a film I missed in the theaters, in part because I thought it would be a dumb glorification and exploitation of outlaw motorcycle culture, and after watching it on Peacock with my subscription, it is all that ... but more. It's got a charismatic cast including Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, and Jodie Comer, who plays Kathy, a "nice girl" who falls for Butler's Benny—a reckless free spirit. The story is mostly told from her perspective as she witnesses the motorcycle club (here called the Vandals) devolve into a criminal organization.
The film is filled with cool bikes, a cool '50s vibe, some great action sequences, and a creative exploration of a subculture that both fascinated and frightened America. Definitely worth a watch. (116 min.) Δ