Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 20, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Big Door Prize 

By
click to enlarge SECOND GUESSING Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) and Dusty (Chris O'Dowd) begin to question their life choices and relationship after a mysterious vending machine tells people their life's potential, in The Big Door Prize. - PHOTO COURTESY OF APPLE STUDIOS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Apple Studios
  • SECOND GUESSING Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) and Dusty (Chris O'Dowd) begin to question their life choices and relationship after a mysterious vending machine tells people their life's potential, in The Big Door Prize.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Apple TV Plus

bingeable.png

What are you supposed to be? If you stripped away all of the pieces of your everyday life and looked at what your destiny is supposed to be, what would your title be? Are you a hero? Maybe even royalty? Perhaps you are meant to be exactly what you are—a teacher, a caretaker, a father.

The Big Door Prize brings a mysterious machine to a grocery market in small-town America. This machine takes your fingerprints, your Social Security number, a scan of your face, and it tells you exactly who it is you are supposed to be. Based on a book by M.O. Walsh, this series features Chris O'Dowd as Dusty, who inherently distrusts the machine and dislikes the results he was given. Everyone around him seems to be thriving with the card they were dealt, but Dusty doesn't buy any of it.

O'Dowd is charming and funny and a bit of a Debbie Downer, and while this series is still young, it has big potential. Apple TV once again makes a good move with this series—I'm compelled to keep watching this mystery unfold. (10 29- to 35-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. VETART holds pop-up art cafe showcasing veterans' art in Paso Robles Read More

  2. The SLO Film Fest presents 3 bands, DJ set, and 12 music videos on April 26 in the Fremont Read More

  3. BlackBerry chronicles the rise and fall of the first smartphone, screening on opening night at the SLO International Film Festival on April 25 Read More

  4. Opera SLO conductor leads upcoming shows in SLO, Lompoc Read More

  5. Civic Ballet of SLO dances to the beat of innovation to make musical theater more accessible Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation