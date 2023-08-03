Got a News Tip?
August 03, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Bear (Season 2) 

By
  • PRESSURE COOKER Chef and restaurateur Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White, left) and chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) try to hold their crew together as they struggle to open a high-end restaurant, in The Bear, streaming on Hulu.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022-present

Where's it showing? Hulu

The Bear is back for season 2, and things for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), his crew, and the new high-end restaurant they're building are more high stakes than ever. Chef Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) is in a pressure cooker to come up with a life-changing menu and can't help but feel she's been left stranded by Carmy in many ways. His frenetic energy leaves chaos in his wake, and he's distracted by a new relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon), who somehow has a way of calming his crushing anxiety—at least some of the time.

Season 2 also follows Ritchie (Ebon Moss Bachrach) as he spends a week working in the finest restaurant in Chicago, something he thinks is Carmy's form of punishment but instead imparts important lessons about pride and work ethic. We watch his character grow through subtle shifts as he rediscovers passion and importance and works on reconnecting with his daughter.

The show writers were smart to not reinvent the wheel when it comes to storyline. Season 1 was a massive success, and season 2 continues to serve up meaty characters who keep us glued to the small screen. (10 35- to 40-min. episodes) Δ

