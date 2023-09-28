Got a News Tip?
September 28, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Temple Beth El presents violinist Brynn Albanese, live in concert 

Cambria-based concert violinist Brynn Albanese will perform at Temple Beth El in Santa Maria on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Temple. Admission is $18 in advance or $25 at the door (cash and checks will be accepted at the door, but not credit or debit cards).

  • File Photo By Jennifer Manuele

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. with a dessert reception and a meet-and-greet with Alabanese, who has served as a soloist and concertmaster for multiple music organizations over the years. Albanese is also widely known as the founder and creator of Cambria Concerts Unplugged, a Cambria-based concert series.

During the pandemic, Albanese created a one-woman show, with backing tracks and recordings of herself and fellow musicians performing in the living room of her Cambria home.

To find out more about Albanese, visit brynnalbanese.com. Temple Beth El is located at 1501 E. Alvin Ave., Santa Maria. Δ

