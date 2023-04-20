Symphony of the Vines holds fundraiser in Paso Robles 

On Saturday, April 22, Symphony of the Vines will host Celebrate the Arts, a fundraiser with art, live music, wine, and appetizers, at the Riding residence in Paso Robles, from 4 to 6 p.m. The hilltop residence is the home of local art supporters Ken and Marilyn Riding. For location details and additional info, email [email protected].

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Symphony Of The Vines

Music at the event will include performances by Nipomo-based cellist Hilary Clark and Orcutt-based pianist Lynne Garrett. The program's special guest musician is young award-winning pianist Andy Shen.

Guests at Celebrate the Arts will be able to participate in a silent auction during the fundraiser. Auction items will include artworks, wine selections, vouchers for Central Coast-based aerial tours and wine tastings, and more.

Admission to the April 22 fundraiser is $150. Tickets to the event are available online in advance at my805tix.com. To find out more about Symphony of the Vines, a nonprofit association of symphony musicians dedicated to hosting local concerts and promoting learning opportunities for young musicians, visit symphonyofthevines.org. Δ