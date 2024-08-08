Got a News Tip?
August 08, 2024

Studios on the Park's End of Summer Soiree raises funds for arts programs 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF STUDIOS ON THE PARK
  PHOTO COURTESY OF STUDIOS ON THE PARK

Held in conjunction with the Artsy Adornments exhibit, Studios on the Park's End of Summer Soiree will take place on Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.

While accessing showcases of upcycled clothing and handcrafted fine jewelry on display in Artsy Adornments, guests of the event can look forward to enjoying appetizers, drinks, live music, raffle opportunities, and more.

Studios on the Park founder Anne Laddon described the fundraiser as "a night of art, fun, and fashion" in press materials.

"Your participation helps us to continue to provide art education, exhibitions, and classes that benefit people of all ages," Laddon stated.

Visit studiosonthepark.org for more info. The gallery is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ

Tags:

