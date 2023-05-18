Got a News Tip?
May 18, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Studio Avila covers jewelry basics in upcoming rivet ring workshop 

PHOTO COURTESY OF STUDIO AVILA
  • Photo Courtesy Of Studio Avila

On Friday, May 19, Studio Avila in Avila Beach will hold a rivet ring-making workshop, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will create their own silver or brass rivet ring during the class, which will cover some basic techniques and approaches to jewelry design.

Admission to attend the workshop is $75, which includes the cost of materials. Call (805) 752-1188 or visit theavilagallery.com/classes to find out more about the upcoming workshop, additional classes, and other programs held at the venue. Studio Avila is located at 66 Landing Passage, Avila Beach. Δ

