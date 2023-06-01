Stilson Cellars holds macramé workshop 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Tied + True Goods

Atascadero-based macramé artist Lindsey Altman, of Tied + True Goods, will lead an upcoming Knot and Sip workshop at Stilson Cellars in Paso Robles on Sunday, June 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants of the class will create their own driftwood plant hangers.

Admission to the event includes a glass of wine. Visit my805tix.com for tickets and more details. Early registration is recommended as the workshop is limited to 12 participants. Stilson Cellars is located at 1005 Railroad St., suite 2, Paso Robles. Δ