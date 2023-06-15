Got a News Tip?
June 15, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Smartless: On The Road 

click to enlarge GET SMART (left to right) Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes star in this black and white TV series about their comedy podcast, Smartless, in Smartless: On the Road, streaming on HBO Max. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HBO MAX
  • Photo Courtesy Of HBO Max
  • GET SMART (left to right) Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes star in this black and white TV series about their comedy podcast, Smartless, in Smartless: On the Road, streaming on HBO Max.

What's it rated? TV-PG

When? 2023

Where's it showing? HBO Max

Ranked as one of the top comedy podcasts of 2023, Smartless brings together Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes along with a mystery guest for an hour or so of fun each week. This new HBO Max series follows the three hosts as they travel the country on their first live show tour. Known for their playful digs and brotherly banter, these three celebs are learning the ins and outs of life on the road and what it takes to put together a successful live show.

Filmed in black and white, the series focuses not just on the shows themselves, but the hosts during the in-between time as well. Like in the audio counterpart, one of the hosts knows who the guest is while the other two are in the dark until the show intro is done. Some guests are huge hits, like Will Ferrell and David Letterman, while others fall flat despite their being genuinely interesting people.

Fans of the podcast probably already have this on their radar, but if you haven't listened, this series may be a great intro into what these three put out each week. Funny, charming, and fun to watch, Smartless: On the Road is a lighthearted treat for fans of comedy and fans of interview-form entertainment. (six 42- to 78-min. episodes) Δ

