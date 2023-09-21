SLO Symphony kicks off 2023-24 season at the PAC 

The Performing Arts Center (PAC) in San Luis Obispo will host the first concert of the San Luis Obispo Symphony's 2023-24 season on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Shortly before the concert, maestro Andrew Sewell and a special guest speaker will hold a Symphonic Foray discussion, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Music selections during the concert will include Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by featured pianist Ilya Yakushev, and other compositions. Visit slosymphony.org to learn more about the event and for info on the San Luis Obispo Symphony. Δ