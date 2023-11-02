SLO Instrumental Music Boosters Association holds fundraiser to benefit local school bands 

The deadline to place orders in the 16th annual Holiday Tree and Wreath Sale, coordinated by the San Luis Obispo Instrumental Music Boosters Association (SLOIMBA), is Monday, Nov. 20. Trees and wreaths will be available for pickup at San Luis Obispo High School on Saturday, Dec. 2, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The sale is described as the largest annual fundraiser to benefit the school bands at both San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School. Wreaths are available for $28 each, while trees range from $50 to $85.

"Music is what drives the holiday spirit," Christine Brocco, vice president of Fundraising for SLOIMBA, said in press materials. "Purchasing your tree and wreath while supporting the education of young musicians is a win-win. Every year we are amazed at the support we receive from the community of San Luis Obispo for this fundraiser."

On pickup day, patrons who reside in the city of San Luis Obispo also have the option to have their wreaths and/or trees delivered curbside at their homes for a $15 fee. To find out more about the 16th annual Holiday Tree and Wreath Sale, visit slobandboosters.org or email [email protected].

SLOIMBA also accepts donations, which are tax deductible, on an ongoing basis. The nonprofit's goal is to enhance the marching, concert, and jazz band programs at San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School through volunteer and fundraising efforts.

Proceeds raised by the organization through individual donations and business sponsorships help pay the bands' travel expenses, equipment and uniform costs, and other fees. Donors can submit funds via credit card, PayPal, or Venmo, or send checks made out to SLOIMBA by mail to SLOIMBA, P.O. Box 3344, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405.