SLO Blues Society brings The Mark Hummel and Anson Funderburgh Band to Odd Fellows Hall Sept. 28 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Slo Blues Society

DEEP BLUES The SLO Blues Society presents The Mark Hummel and Anson Funderburgh Band at the Odd Fellows Hall Sept. 28.

Mark Hummel is arguably one of the finest blues-harpists working today, and Texas guitar slinger Anson Funderburgh absolutely shreds, and together they're the Mark Hummel and Anson Funderburgh Band that's rounded out with three more superstars: guitarist and pianist Bob Welch (of the Fabulous Thunderbirds), bassist Kedar Roy (who has played with Junior Watson, Kim Wilson, Earl Thomas, and Aki Kumar), and drummer Ed Mann (drumming off and on with Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers for the last 35 years).

Thanks to the SLO Blues Society, these blues masters are coming to SLO's Odd Fellows Hall on Saturday, Sept. 28 (doors at 6:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; advanced tickets for $36.12 or $44.69 day of show at my805tix.com). Soulful blues act the Ray Jaurique Trio will open the show at 7 pm

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

English post-punk rock act The Cult stops at Vina on their 40th Anniversary Tour this Friday, Sept. 27 (8 p.m.; all ages; $64.35 to $365.80 at ticketmaster.com). Patriarchy opens.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Nederlander Concerts

'DON'T DREAM IT'S OVER' Eighties and '90s hitmakers Crowded House play Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 28.

In the '80s and early '90s, you couldn't turn on top 40 radio without getting flooded with Crowded House. Tracks like "Don't Dream It's Over," "Better Be Home Soon," "Fall at Your Feet," "Four Seasons in One Day," and "Distant Sun" topped the charts. They're touring in support of their eighth studio album, Gravity Stairs, and its new single "Teenage Summer," and they're as fun and infectious as ever. See them on Saturday, Sept. 28 (8 p.m.; all ages; $25 to $331.90 at ticketmaster.com). Amble opens.

Country star Walker Hayes plays on Thursday, Oct. 3 (8 p.m.; all ages; $70 to $161.95 at ticketmaster.com). Hayes is best known for his massive hit "Fancy Like," which topped every country music streaming chart, spent more than six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, and gave Hayes his first Grammy Award nomination. Joe & Martina opens. KJUG 98.1FM DJ Pepper Daniels spins.

Fremont Theater

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

IRRESISTIBLE Synth pop and alt disco artist Ginger Root (née Cameron Lew) plays the Fremont Theater on Sept. 27.

First, don't forget Polynesian group Maoli, fronted by singer Glenn Awong, stops in the Fremont on Thursday, Sept. 26 (8 p.m.; all ages; $29.50 at prekindle.com). Fia and Don Louis open the show.

Second, get ready for Ginger Root's SHINBANGUMI Tour on Friday, Sept. 27 (8 p.m.; all ages; $41.17 at prekindle.com) with Pearl & the Oysters and XINXIN opening. The multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and visual artist from Southern California was born Cameron Lew and creates "handmade yet immaculately polished synth-pop, alt-disco, boogie, and soul," according to his bio.

It's time to get bratty when Club XCX comes to SLO on Saturday, Sept. 28 (8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25.46 at prekindle.com). Expect DJ Jules to blast the best of Charli XCX, ARCA, Slayyyter, Shygirl, SOPHIE, 100 gecs, and more.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Good Medicine, Numbskull, and KCBX present the Devlon Lamarr Organ Trio on Friday, Sept. 27, in The Siren (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $26.99 at goodmedicinepresents.com). The trio says they specialize in the lost art of "feel-good music." Lamarr tailors each show "based on the vibe and feel of that audience. This includes the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette, a tweak of the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.'s, and The Meters. It's a concoction that goes straight to your heart and soul, leaving you emotionally connected on a whole new level."

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Lisa Hogen Glynn

FEEL GOOD MUSIC Good Medicine, Numbskull, and KCBX present the Devlon Lamarr Organ Trio in The Siren, on Sept. 27.

If you're ready for an interactive DJ night celebrating the life of Mac Miller with music and visuals, check out The Spins: Mac Miller Party on Saturday, Sept. 28, in SLO's Libertine (9 p.m.; 21-and-older; $13.60 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Proceeds will be donated to a mental health awareness charity.

Goth Babe plays Sunday, Sept. 29, in the Madonna Inn Expo Center (8 p.m.; all ages; $43.98 general or $146.98 VIP meet-and-greet at goodmedicinepresents.com) with The Aces opening. Goth Babe is Griff Washburn, originally from Tennessee, who lives and writes music on a 36-foot off-grid sailboat named Lola, which is also the name of his debut album.

"I would love if these songs allowed people, even just for a second, to escape the weight and heaviness of the world," he said in press materials.

Country artist Red Shahan plays BarrelHouse Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 29 (8 p.m.; all ages; $26.47 at goodmedicinepresents.com). A decade ago, he was struggling with a career path: baseball, rodeo, or firefighting? But hanging around the Lubbock club circuit finally cemented music in his mind. Nine years ago, he released his debut record, Men and Coyotes, and never looked back.

Eighties U.K. anarcho-punk heroes Subhumans play Club Car Bar on Tuesday, Oct. 1 (7 p.m.; all ages; $23.90 at goodmedicinepresents.com) with Bad Waitress opening. Subhumans are still as ready to confront injustice as they were during the dark days of Thatcher's Britain.

Hot to Go: Chappell Roan Party comes to the Madonna Inn Expo Center on Thursday, Oct. 3 (7 p.m.; all ages; $21.32 at goodmedicinepresents.com) to create "simply the best Chappell Roan party at the best hotel on the planet," said organizers. Blade Trip & Lovely Iris host the event.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Ian Frank

MARDI GRAS VIBES SLO Brew Live presents New Orleans brass ensemble the Rebirth Brass Band in Rod & Hammer Rock on Sept. 27.

SLO Brew Live at Rod & Hammer Rock

It's months until Mardi Gras, but if you're looking for New Orleans sounds and Fat Tuesday vibes, head to the Rebirth Brass Band on Friday, Sept. 27 (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; $39.05 at ticketweb.com). In 1983, the Frazier brothers formed the band and played streetcorners in the French Quarter, eventually working their way up to concert halls and festivals all over the world. Though committed to upholding brass band traditions, they've also explored funk and hip-hop to create a unique sound. Word on the street is that local Mardi Gras group Belezasol will be attending in full regalia. Get ready to dance!

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) present Allah-Las on Saturday, Sept. 28 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $39.05 at ticketweb.com), with Maston opening. Allah-Las mix "surf rock washes with folk rock jangle and rock, building up their lauded music podcast, Reverberation Radio, and record label, Calico Discos, in the process," their bio explains.

Beach rocker Surfer Girl plays on Thursday, Oct. 3 (doors at 8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $24.91 at ticketweb.com), with special guests Claire Wright and Backset opening.

The Clark Center

The Wilbury Supergroup will play the hits of Tom Petty, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne on Friday, Sept. 27 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $34 to $44.50 at clarkcenter.org). "Imagine if five rock 'n' roll legends all took the stage together live to perform a concert full of their greatest hits," organizers asked. "Well, it almost happened in the 1980s when these five legends of rock joined forces to form the super band The Traveling Wilburys. Sadly, Roy Orbison passed away before this amazing band got to tour live."

Cal Poly Arts

Growing up, Lila Downs split her time between Minnesota and Oaxaca, immersed in both American and Mexican cultures to develop—as her bio explains—"exquisite artistry [that] bridges traditions from across the Americas, with influences ranging from the folk and ranchera music of Mexico and South America to North American folk, jazz, blues, and hip-hop. As a passionate human-rights activist, Lila's lyrics often highlight issues relating to social justice, sharing stories that too often go untold."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cal Poly Arts

LATIN TREASURE Cal Poly Arts presents Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer Lila Downs in the Performing Arts Center on Sept. 27.

The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer brings her powerful voice to the Performing Arts Center this Friday, Sept. 27, in (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $38 to $76 at pacslo.org). Many of her songs are in indigenous languages such as Mixtec, Zapotec, Mayan, Nahuati, and Purépecha.

More music ...

Don't forget there's going to be a lot of string magic when ukulele prodigy Feng E and guitar virtuosos Christie Lenée and Kyran Daniel play The Siren on Thursday, Sept. 26 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30.12 at tixr.com).

Voluntary Hazing, a self-described "dorky and moderately large San José ska/pop-punk band" that sprung from the San Jose State University marching band, says they're "all about getting folks grooving and laughing." They released their debut album, Addictive Little Sounds, in July, and on Friday, Sept. 27, they play Liquid Gravity Brewing with A Win For Wolves opening (6 to 9 p.m.; all ages; free).

The Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club hosts Five Cities area quartet Johns Jazz and youthful SLO Town band the DOM Jazz Quartet at Rib Line by the Beach in Grover Beach this Sunday, Sept. 29 (12:30 to 4 p.m.; all ages; free though a $10 donation is requested at the door). Get your jazz on.

Chicago-based guitarist, composer, singer, and improviser Bill MacKay returns to San Luis Obispo with a show at The Bunker next Thursday, Oct. 3 (8 p.m.; all ages; $20 presale at my805tix.com). MacKay's played Boo Boo Records and Mee Heng Low, and according to promotor Abe Gibson, "The dude always dazzles audiences." The Succulent Marrow opens. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at [email protected].