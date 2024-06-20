What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 1998-2004

Where's it showing? Netflix

After years of people recommending the show and not knowing the answer when I was asked whether I was a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Miranda, I finally decided to hop on the train and watch the 25-year-old HBO series Sex and the City. Now on season 5 after only a few months of watching the show, I completely understand why people say it's iconic and (somewhat) timeless.

Launched in 1998 and based off the book by Candace Bushnell, the series follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a sex columnist, and her three friends—Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)—as they navigate being single and dating in their 30s in New York City. From the impeccable fashion and setting to the clever writing and humor, it's easy to fall in love with the show after the first episode alone. The women each navigate relationships, marriage, cheating, sex, breakups, and one-night stands, but they always come back together at the end of the day.

Every once and a while you can see the show's age—particularly around the women's discussions about gay women and bisexual people—but most episodes feel like they could happen today. My favorite part is that it's centered on the women's friendship, support, and love for one another. It's definitely a show I'd come back to for comfort, bouncing around again from season to season. (six seasons, approx. 30-min episodes) Δ