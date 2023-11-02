Sea + Green holds wreath making class in Cambria 

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Sea + Green in Cambria will host its Dried Floral and Crystal Wreath Making Fall Workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants of the class will use a rustic twig frame, dried flowers, crystals, ribbons, and other materials to complete their projects.

Admission to the workshop is $65, which includes all supplies and materials needed. Light refreshments will be available for guests. Visit sea-n-green.com for more details on the upcoming event. Sea + Green is located at 2380 Main St., unit F, Cambria.