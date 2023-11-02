Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

November 02, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Sea + Green holds wreath making class in Cambria 

By

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Sea + Green in Cambria will host its Dried Floral and Crystal Wreath Making Fall Workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants of the class will use a rustic twig frame, dried flowers, crystals, ribbons, and other materials to complete their projects.

Admission to the workshop is $65, which includes all supplies and materials needed. Light refreshments will be available for guests. Visit sea-n-green.com for more details on the upcoming event. Sea + Green is located at 2380 Main St., unit F, Cambria.

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Local students, teachers get free access to the PAC through School Matinee Program Read More

  2. Morro Bay's community radio station The Rock celebrates 10 years with a concert on Oct. 28 Read More

  3. Killers of the Flower Moon depicts a dark slice of American history Read More

  4. The Jerk Read More

  5. An American Werewolf in London Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation