Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall plays the Fremont Theater on June 9 

Despite the gloomy weather we've been having—thunder and lightning in June? Really?—the music scene is starting to heat up like it thinks it's summer.

The Fremont Theater has a big show coming this Friday, June 9, with Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (8 p.m.; all ages; $35 to $53 at eventbrite.com).

She came charging into the music scene in 2004 with her song "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," which borrowed the chugging beat to Bo Diddley's eponymous 1955 song and appeared on her debut album Eye to the Telescope.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of KT Tunstall

SCOTTISH LASS Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall plays the Fremont Theater on June 9.

"Suddenly I See" was another track off her debut that hit big and was featured in the film The Devil Wears Prada, a handful of TV shows, and a campaign song during Hillary Clinton's failed 2008 presidential run.

Since then, six more albums have followed, most recently 2022's Nut, the final installment of her soul, body, and mind trilogy, that also included Kin (2016) and Wax (2018).

"Nut is the culmination of a seven-year project," Tunstall said in press materials. "It's the final part of a trilogy of records that has spanned probably the most extreme and profound period of change in my life. The personal arc of these three records has been pretty extraordinary for me."

Where does the title Nut come from?

"Growing up in Scotland, if someone was losing their temper, you would say, 'Dinny lose yer nut!' I love that the word also means a seed," she continued. "The album artwork is all about the brain being a garden; you reap what you sow, you need to keep the weeds at bay, and there is an almost supernatural beauty to when things blossom. But it all needs constant tending; it's always changing and able to change."

Live shows often find her using looping technology to create a layered sound, and her music vacillates from thoughtfully restrained folk to leaping tigress rock.

"I feel there are two immediate, recognizable pillars of my style," she explained. "I have this troubadour, acoustic guitar-driven, emotional side. Then there's definitely a rocker side of me with much sharper teeth."

Both will be on display this Friday.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Texas-born singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey and opener The Parker Barrow Band play a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at The Siren on Friday, June 9 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17.50 at goodmedicinepresents.com).

"I let the songs be what they're going to be, and I pride myself on that," Usrey said in press materials. "Musically, it ranges from Southern rock to country to Americana. When it comes to songwriting, I want to focus on what's real—I don't shy away from saying the hard things."

Great voice and great songs!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Turnover

SYNTH POP Turnover brings their emo to BarrelHouse Brewing on June 9.

Meanwhile over at BarrelHouse Brewery's amphitheater, see Virginia Beach act Turnover with openers Riki & Keep on Friday, June 9 (6 p.m.; all ages; $23 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Turnover was conceived in 2009 and recently released their fifth studio album, Myself in the Way. They're a bit emo, a bit pop punk, a bit dream pop, and a whole lotta synth groove.

"Don't Stop Believin'" that you can have it "Any Way You Want It" and be welcomed with "Open Arms" when Journey Unauthorized plays Saturday, June 10, at Blast Brewery Stockyard (3 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). You'll probably also hear "Wheel in the Sky," "Who's Crying Now," and other Journey hits.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Vandoliers

COWPUNK DELUXE Texas-bred Vandoliers plays The Siren on June 15.

Also from your friends at Numbskull and Good Medicine come Vandoliers at The Siren on Thursday, June 15 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). These y'allternative, cowpunk, Americana rabblerousers are touring in support of their fourth studio album, 2022's The Vandoliers, released on Amerikinda Records. Yee haw!

Also at The Siren ...

If you want a taste of brilliant New Orleans music, the kind you find in a hole-in-the-wall joint that simply floors you, I highly recommend Bon Bon Vivant playing this Thursday, June 8 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at eventbrite.com). I've never seen them live, but their Jam in the Van video available online is killer! Great horns, great vocals, and narrative songs about living life turned up to 11.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Angelo Joseph

UNDERGROUND NOLA Bon Bon Vivant brings their cabaret and dark ballads to The Siren on June 8.

Both bluegrass act Mother Corn Shuckers and Western swing act the Carolyn Sills Combo will be at Live Oak Music Festival later this month (see more below), but you can see them play a double header in Morro Bay this Saturday, June 10 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at eventbrite.com). This one's going be a party!

Man oh man does Portland singer-songwriter Katelyn Convery have an amazing voice—so pure and emotive! She and her band play a free show this Tuesday, June 13 (7:45 p.m.; 21-and-older). Great bittersweet songs, too.

SLO Brew Rock

SLO Brew Rock only has one show this week, but it's a good one. Ward Davis is a gifted singer-songwriter from Monticello, Arkansas, by way of Nashville, Tennessee, and his songs have been recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewell, Carolina Rain, The Roys, and more.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Ward Davis

TEXAS TROUBADOUR Singer-songwriter Ward Davis plays SLO Brew Rock on June 10.

He recently co-wrote "I'm Not The Devil" with Cody Jinks, with whom he toured nationwide. See Davis this Saturday, June 10 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 general or $100 for a VIP experience at ticketweb.com).

More music ...

The SLO County Jazz Federation presents their 38th annual Jazz Piano Showcase on Saturday, June 10 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $30 general and $10 for students at my805tix.com), at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church in SLO. Hear pianists Jim Barnett, Mark Bocchicchio, George Garcia, Marshall Otwell, and Paul Rinzler accompanied by Dylan Johnson (bass) and Darrell Voss (drums). Proceeds will benefit the Jazz Fed's annual student scholarships. Pianist Bob Harway, now 91 and still tickling the ivories, will be honored.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Clinton Ross Davis

OLD TIMEY Fifth-generation Kentuckian Clinton Davis and his string band play the Octagon Barn on June 13.

Seven Sisters Folklore Society presents The Clinton Davis String Band at the Historic Octagon Barn Center this Tuesday, June 13 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 presale at eventbrite.com). Davis is a San Diego-based old-time folk musician and fifth-generation Kentuckian who grew up in rural Carroll County.

"His repertoire spans fiddle and banjo music native to his family home, the exuberant ragtime piano and guitar of early 20th-century New Orleans, and ballad songs and dance music of the Southwest," organizers announced.

This show will be held in the Milking Parlor.

Live Oak tracker ...

If you're still on the fence about Live Oak Music Festival at El Chorro Regional Park, get off and sign up! You should know that tickets for opening night, Friday, June 23, are selling fast.

"Lots of people are excited about Neko Case," KCBX Director of Programming and Content Marisa Waddell said.

Saturday, June 24, will feature the greatest number of one-day acts starting at 8 a.m. with a set on the Hot Licks Stage with the endlessly sardonic songwriting prowess of Derek Senn right up to a 10:30 p.m. late night show with West Coast funk and soul stalwarts Diggin Dirt on Stage Too.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Wailers

SIMMER DOWN Reggae icons The Wailers headline June 24 at the Live Oak Music Festival at El Chorro Regional Park.

In between, you can hear violin virtuoso Brynn Albanese at 9 a.m. on Hot Licks, Americana by Hattie & The Moon Howlers at 10 a.m. on the KCBX Stage, more Americana by Parker Millsap at 11:20 a.m. on the KCBX stage, take a jamming workshop with string player Phil Salazar at noon on Stage Too, get down to groovy blue-eyed soul act Próxima Parada at 1 p.m. on the KCBX Stage, experience the self-described "twang pollution" of Creston Line at 2:15 p.m. on Hot Licks (frontman Jon Bartel is one of my favorite local songwriters), soak up the guitar wizardry of Americana artist Tony Furtado at 2:15 p.m. on Stage Too, be charmed by the children's concert at 2:30 p.m., tap your toes to the Western s,wing sounds of the Carolyn Sills Combo at 3:45 p.m. on Stage Too, dive into the African psychedelic rock of Orchestra Gold at 5 p.m. on the KCBX Stage, catch Diggin Dirt on the KCBX Stage at 6:45 p.m., stomp your feet to the beergrass sounds of the Mother Corn Shuckers at 8 p.m. on Stage Too, see amazing headliner and reggae legends The Wailers at 8:45 p.m. on the KCBX Stage, and listen to the songwriting magic of Dulcie Taylor at 10:15 p.m. on Hot Licks.

Single day tickets for Saturday are $68 at liveoakfest.org, and that's a whole lot of music for 68 buckaroos. Fourteen different acts! That's less than five bucks a band.

You can still buy single day tickets for Friday and Sunday, full festival camping tickets, or full festival tickets without camping (just go home every night and sleep in your own comfortable bed).

Stay tuned next week when I tell you all about Sunday, June 25. Spoiler alert! The headliner is amazing New Orleans funk jam band Galactic with incredible vocalist Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph. Δ

