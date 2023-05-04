click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Apple TV Plus

THE SCHWINDY CITY! After their relationship flags, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) try to find Schmigadoon again, this time arriving in Schmicago, a world based on musicals from the '60s through the '80s, in season 2 of Schmigadoon!, streaming on Apple TV-plus.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021-present

Where's it showing? Apple TV-plus

Alright, my musical theater enthusiast friends—strap in! Schmigadoon is back for season 2 with all the fun and folly of season 1. Now married, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) are looking to return to the place that once brought them together. However, that isn't what's waiting for them on the other side of the magical bridge. This time we aren't stuck in the rolling hillsides of quintessential Americana. Our world is now the nitty-gritty streets of Chicago, and the couple soon realize they aren't on the ride they were hoping for.

Key and Strong are both hilarious actors, and both can carry a tune. This is a show that's downright bingeable, so if you haven't seen Season 1, get comfy and get watching. There's so much great musical theater to parody, and I can't get enough of the familiar tunes and tropes.

Most of the cast from season 1 has been recast into familiar but somewhat skewed characters in the new Chicago landscape, and our couple once again has troubles they must overcome. I know that this type of show can't be everyone's jam, but I love it when everyday life breaks into song, and Schmigadoon brings me joy with every tune. (Season 2, six 25- to 34-min. episodes) Δ