click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

CORRUPTION JUNCTION Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson, left) uses the power of civil forfeiture to steal cash from former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), who's in town to bail out his cousin, in Rebel Ridge, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Writer-director Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin, Green Room) helms this good old-fashioned vigilante film about ex-Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) who runs into trouble when he heads to the small town of Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin, Mike (C.J. LeBlanc), who's arraigned on drug charges and if transferred to state prison will be in danger for informing on a gangster.

As he bicycles into down, Terry's bike is rammed and he's detained by dirty cops Evan Marston (David Denman) and Steve Lann (Emory Cohen), who seize his $36,000 in cash under the guise of civil forfeiture, arguing without evidence that the money is the result of illegal activity. When he goes to the police station to report the money stolen, he discovers Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) is as corrupt as the officers beneath him. The only sympathetic person he encounters is courthouse employee Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb).

Terry, a close-quarters combat expert, squares off against the police force to expose their corruption, save Summer from retaliation, and generally kick the asses on a bunch of redneck assholes—think First Blood, The Equalizer, or Jack Reacher. Well-acted all around with terrific direction and effective action sequences. Don't miss it! (131 min.) Δ