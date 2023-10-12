Polls open to determine winner of New Times Music Awards' Readers Choice Award 

To determine the winner of this year's Readers Choice Award in the 2023 New Times Music Awards competition, the New Times Media Group is collecting votes through Monday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. The polls opened in early October.

click to enlarge File Photo By Steve E. Miller

This year marks the 15th year for the annual New Times Music Awards. The competition's awards showcase, which will feature performances from the contest's finalists, will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, at SLO Brew Rock, located at 855 Aerovista Lane, San Luis Obispo. Tickets to the showcase are available in advance at my805tix.com. General admission is $15.

During the awards ceremony, first place winners in each featured category will be presented with the contest's traditional Newtie trophy, while second and third place winners will receive honorary plaques. Each category's first place winner will also be invited to compete against one another during the event in a live standoff to win the competition's Best Live Performance Award.

Participants of the competition reside primarily in either San Luis Obispo County or northern Santa Barbara County. All contest submissions entered into the competition were scored by a panel of judges.

Sponsors of the annual event include Big Big SLO, Robbo Music, The Krush, Pirate Radio, SLO Brew, 1st Capital Bank, American General Media, and Ernie Ball Music Man.

For more info on the 2023 New Times Music Awards, call (805) 546-8208 or email [email protected]. Δ