September 07, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Paso Robles City Library showcases late 19th century portraits 

By

A collection of portraits by 19th century photographer R.J. Arnold is currently on display at the Paso Robles City Library. The exhibit, presented by the Paso Robles Area Historical Society, opened in early September and will remain open through the end of the month.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY R.J. ARNOLD
  • Courtesy Photo By R.j. Arnold

According to press materials, Arnold operated a photography studio in San Luis Obispo between 1886 and 1892, and "chose not to limit his subjects to paying clients but to photograph all walks of Central Coast life." Arnold's portraits of adults and children featured in the exhibit "offer a stunning glimpse of what life was like in this area."

The framed prints in the display were produced from glass plate photographic negatives that are more than 100 years old. To find out more about the exhibition, visit prcity.com or pasorobleshistorymuseum.org, or call the Paso Robles City Library at (805) 237-3870.

The library is located at 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles, and hosts a variety of event programming throughout the year. Alongside the ongoing portrait exhibition, other events in September lined up at the library include a discussion on The Arsonists' City, a novel by Hala Alyan, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m.

The R.J. Arnold photography exhibit is available to view during the library's regular hours: Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Δ

