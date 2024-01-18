Got a News Tip?
January 18, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Orchesis Dance Company presents Retrograde at Spanos Theatre 

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY BRITTANY APP/ IMAGE COURTESY OF ORCHESIS DANCE COMPANY
  • Courtesy Photo By Brittany App/ Image Courtesy Of Orchesis Dance Company

An upcoming recital at the Spanos Theatre in SLO will highlight a selection of original dances developed by choreographers at the Orchesis Dance Company. Performances of the show, titled Retrograde, will be held on Jan. 19, 25, 26, and 27, at 7:30 p.m., and Jan. 20, at both 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Participating choreographers in the show were tasked with incorporating moments of retrograde, or movement in reverse, within their dances, to simulate the feeling of watching a video backwards, for example, according to press materials.

General admission to the show is $20. Tickets for students are $15 each. Visit pacslo.org or theatredance.calpoly.edu to find out more about Retrograde. The Orchesis Dance Company is part of the Cal Poly SLO Theatre and Dance Department. The Spanos Theatre is located at Cal Poly SLO. Δ

