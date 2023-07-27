Got a News Tip?
July 27, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Oppenheimer 

By
DESTROYER OF WORLDS Cillian Murphy stars as American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped create the atomic bomb, in Oppenheimer, screening in local theaters.
  • DESTROYER OF WORLDS Cillian Murphy stars as American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped create the atomic bomb, in Oppenheimer, screening in local theaters.
What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Bay, Colony, Downtown Centre, Fair Oaks, The Palm, Park, Stadium 10

Based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's 2006 biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, screenwriter-director Christopher Nolan (Batman Begins, Inception, Dunkirk) helms this film adaptation about the American scientist (Cillian Murphy), chronicling his role in developing the atomic bomb. The story shifts back and forth through time between Oppenheimer's university years, his interest in communism, his work on the Manhattan Project, and most importantly, his shift in fates between American hero to villain.

This is a stunning, thrilling piece of cinema—a truly spectacular achievement from a director whose films never fail to dazzle. In it, we explore the brilliant enigma that is Oppenheimer—in turns tortured and egotistical. For better or worse, he's credited with unleashing the most destructive weapon the world has ever known—a dubious honor, and certainly one that seemed to torment him. Aside from the United States nearly 78 years ago, atomic bombs have never been used, but the threat has hung ominously over humankind ever since.

There's an uncomfortable scene when, after the successful Trinity nuclear test, Oppenheimer gives a speech before the cheering team that works on the Manhattan Project. The U.S. won the race for an atom bomb, and the world lost. (180 min.) Δ

