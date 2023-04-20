Opera SLO conductor leads upcoming shows in SLO, Lompoc 

Local conductor Brian Asher Alhadeff will direct the Lompoc Pops Orchestra during its next concert on Monday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Lompoc. Alhadeff is widely known for his longtime work with the 55-piece orchestra, as well as his full-time conductor role with Opera San Luis Obispo.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Lompoc Pops Orchestra

Prolific vocalist and Lompoc resident Jennifer Freye also collaborates with both ensembles and will sing during both the upcoming Lompoc Pops Orchestra concert and the next Opera San Luis Obispo program—a 1970s disco-themed reenvisioning of Die Fledermaus—in May.

Song selections at the Lompoc Pops Orchestra show will include "Memory" from Cats, "Hello, Young Lovers" from The King and I, a special orchestral tribute to the music of Star Trek, and renditions of other popular tunes. For more info on the concert, visit the orchestra's Facebook page. The First United Methodist Church is located at 925 N. F St., Lompoc.

Performances of the aforementioned production of Die Fledermaus, presented by Opera San Luis Obispo, will be held at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m. both days. The venue is located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Visit operaslo.org for more details. Δ