October 03, 2024

Oceano Train Depot offers free exhibits with October's Model Rail Days 

The SLO Model Railroad Association will host its next Model Rail Days program at the Oceano Train Depot with about two weekends' worth of activities (Oct. 4 through 6, and Oct. 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day).

The free series will include exhibits of working model railroads of various scales and sizes, kid-friendly activities, a swap meet with deals on model railroad equipment, and more. There's no admission fee to attend the program's events.

To find out more about Model Rail Days, visit slomra.org. The SLO Model Railroad Association celebrates model railroading in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The collective holds public meetings at the Oceano Depot on every third Monday, at 7 p.m. The Oceano Depot is located at 1650 Front St., Oceano. Δ

