July 04, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Oceano Seabreeze Market highlights local artisans, crafters, and more 

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF DISCOVER OCEANO
  • Image Courtesy Of Discover Oceano

Discover Oceano hosts the Oceano Seabreeze Market on Saturday, July 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Oceano Train Depot.

Attendees will have the chance to buy or browse selections of handcrafted goods and other items from local artists and curators. Admission is free. Visit discoveroceanoca.com for more details. Δ

