Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge holds concert fundraiser to benefit Elks National Foundation 

Local doo-wop ensemble The Bald Spots will perform at the Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge in Oceano on Saturday, July 13, at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Concert proceeds will benefit the Elks National Foundation.

The Bald Spots is a Central Coast-based band that performs covers of popular songs from the 1950s and '60s, often with an improvised mix of "hilarious commentary on life and American music," according to press materials.

During the concert, pub-style food and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees can purchase advance tickets at the lodge's lounge or office, or by calling (805) 489-2504, Ext. 2. The venue's office hours are Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and every Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To find out more about the Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge and its ongoing programming, including monthly lodge meetings, line dancing, pool tournaments, karaoke nights, and Bingo Thursdays, visit the venue's tab at elks.org. The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge is located at 410 Air Park Drive, Oceano. Δ