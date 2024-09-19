Nipomo Library welcomes experienced comedians and newbies to monthly improv group 

On the second Saturday of each month, a local improv group invites the public to take part in a free improv class at the Nipomo Library. Described as a collective "that channels the power of comedy for charitable purposes," Improv for Good will hold its next library meetup on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Improv For Good

According to the nonprofit's website, Improv for Good often performs at fundraisers and for community members "who could use a little extra cheer, including seniors, disadvantaged children, and caregivers," and is dedicated to organizing affordable and accessible community classes centered on improv.

The organization began in early 2024 with a core philosophy: "laughter boosts the immune system and provides an overall feeling of well-being.

The group's library program includes short-form improv games and other activities geared toward both newcomers and experienced comedians looking to stretch their skills. Admission to join each workshop is free.

To find out more about Improv for Good and its monthly meetups, as well as the group's additional classes and programs, call (805) 556-8495 or visit improvforgood.fun. The Nipomo Library is located at 918 W. Tefft, Nipomo. Δ