Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 19, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Nipomo Library welcomes experienced comedians and newbies to monthly improv group 

By

On the second Saturday of each month, a local improv group invites the public to take part in a free improv class at the Nipomo Library. Described as a collective "that channels the power of comedy for charitable purposes," Improv for Good will hold its next library meetup on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF IMPROV FOR GOOD
  • Image Courtesy Of Improv For Good

According to the nonprofit's website, Improv for Good often performs at fundraisers and for community members "who could use a little extra cheer, including seniors, disadvantaged children, and caregivers," and is dedicated to organizing affordable and accessible community classes centered on improv.

The organization began in early 2024 with a core philosophy: "laughter boosts the immune system and provides an overall feeling of well-being.

The group's library program includes short-form improv games and other activities geared toward both newcomers and experienced comedians looking to stretch their skills. Admission to join each workshop is free.

To find out more about Improv for Good and its monthly meetups, as well as the group's additional classes and programs, call (805) 556-8495 or visit improvforgood.fun. The Nipomo Library is located at 918 W. Tefft, Nipomo. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Thirteen-time Grammy Award-winner Bonnie Raitt plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 18 Read More

  2. SLO Rep celebrates 20 years of the Ubu's Other Shoe staged-reading series Read More

  3. Burley Thistles led by local Easton Everett releases debut album on Sept. 7 in Frog and Peach Read More

  4. Beetlejuice Read More

  5. Robert Plant and Allison Krauss play Vina Robles Amphitheatre Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation