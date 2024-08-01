Nipomo High School hosts Orcutt Mineral Society's annual Rainbow of Gems Show 

Several vendors of jewelry, gems, minerals, and more will sell and display their wares during the 56th annual Rainbow of Gems Show at Nipomo High School on Aug. 2, 3, and 4.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Wayne Mills

This Central Coast tradition, organized by the Orcutt Mineral Society, features unique selections of collectible rocks, fossils, and crafted stone merchandise. Admission and parking is free. Adults and children are welcome. Kids who attend can grab a free polished rock from the Rock Box, according to the Orcutt Mineral Society.

Visit omsinc.org for more info. The event's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Nipomo High School is located at 525 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo. Δ