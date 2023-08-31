New Times Media Group holds inaugural Pet Photo Contest 

The entry period for the New Times Media Group's inaugural Pet Photo Contest opened in late August and will close on Monday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. Photos from the contest will be included in the pet-centric issues of both New Times and the Sun on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Pet Photo Contest is sponsored by Lemos Feed and Pet Supply, an Arroyo Grande-based supplier with multiple locations in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The entry fee is $5 per photo with a $1 processing fee, and all proceeds from the contest will benefit Woods Humane Society and the Santa Barbara Humane Society.
To enter the contest, find the photo submission tab on newtimesslo.com. Δ