New solo exhibit in Nipomo highlights seascapes by Rich Brimer 

Mystic Nature in Nipomo will hold an artist reception for painter Rich Brimer, the gallery's new featured artist, on Friday, June 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. The new exhibition debuted in early June and highlights a collection of Brimer's scenic paintings.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Mystic Nature

Brimer was born and raised in Long Beach, the city that would inspire many of his coastal seascapes. The painter's portfolio includes a variety of plein air and studio paintings of seaside settings.

"I am fascinated with the ocean's vastness and the solitude I find in its presence, but it has an even deeper significance too," Brimer explained in an artist statement. "My seascape paintings reflect my thoughts about the ocean as a threshold between the beings living above the surface and the life teeming below, and about how the ocean supports and sustains life beyond itself.

"In sum, it's a spiritual metaphor for my views about the penetrable boundary between the seen and unseen," stated the artist, whose exhibition at Mystic Nature is scheduled to remain on display through Monday, July 31.

Visit mysticnaturephotography.com to find out more about Brimer's new exhibit and future announcements from Mystic Nature, a contemporary art gallery located at 191 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. The venue is open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The venue specializes in selling rocks, gems, and handmade gifts and showcasing "fine art that celebrates the beauty and diversity of nature," according to the shop, and features an ongoing, curated selection of locally produced artworks from both established and emerging artists. For additional info, follow the gallery on Instagram, @Mystic_Nature_Rocks_Gifts.

To find out more about Brimer's artwork, visit richbrimer.com. Δ