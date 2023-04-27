Mystic Nature showcases paintings by Fred Ventura in Nipomo 

A solo exhibition of paintings by artist Fred Ventura premiered at Mystic Nature in Nipomo in mid-April and is scheduled to remain on display through Wednesday, May 31. In conjunction with Ventura's exhibit, titled Nature's Harmony, an artist reception will take place at the gallery on Friday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.

According to press materials, Ventura's artworks capture "the essence of nature" and "the beauty found in the natural world," and visitors of the exhibit "can expect to be transported into a natural world of harmony and wonder." Pieces in the show include botanical paintings and ornithological paintings.

Guests of the upcoming artist reception, open to the public, will have the opportunity to meet Ventura and learn about his artistic process during the event. Admission to the reception is free, and refreshments will be served, according to press materials.

Visit mysticnaturephotography.com to find out more about the Nature's Harmony exhibition and future announcements from Mystic Nature, a contemporary art gallery located at 191 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. The venue is open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mystic Nature specializes in showcasing "fine art that celebrates the beauty and diversity of nature," according to press materials. It features an ongoing, curated selection of locally produced artworks from both established and emerging artists based throughout the Central Coast. Δ